Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) SVP Timothy Price Crain II Sells 200,000 Shares

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $3,208,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 298,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,786,897.40. This trade represents a 40.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Timothy Price Crain II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 19th, Timothy Price Crain II sold 150,000 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $2,133,000.00.

LUNR stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.51. 17,038,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,479,507. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.44. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUNR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,090,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,067,000 after acquiring an additional 717,256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Intuitive Machines by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,677,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,165,000 after acquiring an additional 415,359 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Machines by 56.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,656,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,948,000 after acquiring an additional 954,778 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Machines by 78.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after buying an additional 1,141,454 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,537,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,698,000 after acquiring an additional 883,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LUNR. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $18.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Intuitive Machines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on Intuitive Machines in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Intuitive Machines is a Houston, Texas–based aerospace company specializing in commercial lunar exploration and services. The firm develops end-to-end solutions for robotic missions to the Moon, providing spacecraft design, mission management, navigation, communications, and data services under NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program.

Founded in 2013 by aerospace engineers Steve Altemus, Tim Crain and Kris Kimel, Intuitive Machines has grown from a small startup into one of the leading private entities pursuing lunar surface deliveries.

