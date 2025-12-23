Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) SVP Timothy Price Crain II Sells 200,000 Shares

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $3,208,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 298,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,786,897.40. This trade represents a 40.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Timothy Price Crain II also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 19th, Timothy Price Crain II sold 150,000 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $2,133,000.00.
Intuitive Machines Stock Down 1.1%
LUNR stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.51. 17,038,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,479,507. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.44. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60.
Several research firms have recently commented on LUNR. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $18.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Intuitive Machines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on Intuitive Machines in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.
About Intuitive Machines
Intuitive Machines is a Houston, Texas–based aerospace company specializing in commercial lunar exploration and services. The firm develops end-to-end solutions for robotic missions to the Moon, providing spacecraft design, mission management, navigation, communications, and data services under NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program.
Founded in 2013 by aerospace engineers Steve Altemus, Tim Crain and Kris Kimel, Intuitive Machines has grown from a small startup into one of the leading private entities pursuing lunar surface deliveries.
