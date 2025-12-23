Insider Selling: Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) CTO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CTO Artur Bergman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 2,770,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,340,431.61. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 15th, Artur Bergman sold 40,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $420,000.00.

On Monday, December 8th, Artur Bergman sold 40,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $426,400.00.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Artur Bergman sold 3,222 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $40,307.22.

On Monday, December 1st, Artur Bergman sold 41,080 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $472,830.80.

On Friday, November 28th, Artur Bergman sold 849 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $10,035.18.

On Monday, November 24th, Artur Bergman sold 40,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $457,200.00.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Artur Bergman sold 62,828 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $658,437.44.

On Monday, November 17th, Artur Bergman sold 40,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $430,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Artur Bergman sold 2,718 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $34,002.18.

Fastly Price Performance

Shares of Fastly stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.43. 1,900,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296,556. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $12.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Trading of Fastly

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Fastly had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $158.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Fastly’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Fastly has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.040-0.080 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.030-0.070 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastly during the third quarter worth $61,864,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,174,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Fastly by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,385,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,935 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 3,941.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,329,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 288.8% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 1,521,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSLY. Citigroup raised their target price on Fastly from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Fastly from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform designed to accelerate, secure and enable modern digital experiences. The company offers a suite of services including a content delivery network (CDN), edge compute, load balancing, web application firewall (WAF) and DDoS protection. Fastly’s real-time architecture allows customers to seamlessly deploy software logic at the network edge, reducing latency by bringing applications and content closer to end users.

Founded in 2011 by Artur Bergman, Fastly has evolved from a pure-play CDN provider into a comprehensive edge cloud platform.

