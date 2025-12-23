Richard Hayne Sells 10,667 Shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Hayne sold 10,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $865,520.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,835,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,207,603.62. This trade represents a 0.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Urban Outfitters Stock Down 3.6%
NASDAQ:URBN traded down $2.88 on Tuesday, reaching $77.24. 1,329,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.89 and a 52-week high of $83.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.09 and a 200-day moving average of $71.63.
Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 180.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.
Urban Outfitters Company Profile
Urban Outfitters, Inc is a global lifestyle retailer headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Established in 1970 by Richard Hayne, Scott Belair and Judy Wicks, the company began as a single store catering to college students in the city’s historic Old City neighborhood. Over the decades, Urban Outfitters has expanded its reach and diversified its portfolio to include multiple retail concepts addressing distinct customer segments.
The company operates through several well-known brands, each offering a curated selection of apparel, footwear, accessories and home goods.
