Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $415.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from $414.00 to $415.00 in a research report issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HD. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $362.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, November 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $405.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $413.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.10.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $342.21 on Monday. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $426.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.64. The firm has a market cap of $340.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 160.74%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total transaction of $695,947.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,419.83. This trade represents a 33.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total value of $51,947.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,413,763.20. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PMG Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $301,000. Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $608,000. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Lindenwold Advisors INC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 5,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.