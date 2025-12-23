RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Acas LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $490.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $505.38. The company has a market cap of $199.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $487.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.94.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.