Vaulta Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week (A)

Vaulta (A) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Vaulta has a market capitalization of $253.01 million and approximately $20.72 million worth of Vaulta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vaulta has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Vaulta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vaulta alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87,784.19 or 0.99677279 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87,619.11 or 0.99997713 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Vaulta

Vaulta’s genesis date was May 11th, 2025. Vaulta’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,562,570,047 coins. The Reddit community for Vaulta is https://reddit.com/r/vaulta and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vaulta is www.vaulta.com. Vaulta’s official Twitter account is @vaulta_. Vaulta’s official message board is www.vaulta.com/resources.

Vaulta Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vaulta (A) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Vaulta has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 1,611,568,658.2673 in circulation. The last known price of Vaulta is 0.16138572 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 188 active market(s) with $19,993,183.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.vaulta.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vaulta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vaulta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vaulta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vaulta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vaulta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.