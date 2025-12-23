Harmony Trading Up 3% This Week (ONE)

Harmony (ONE) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Harmony has a market cap of $53.78 million and $4.24 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87,784.19 or 0.99677279 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87,619.11 or 0.99997713 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
Harmony Coin Profile
ONE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 14,800,946,601 coins. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harmony’s official website is www.harmony.one.
Harmony Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars.
