Harmony Trading Up 3% This Week (ONE)

Harmony (ONE) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Harmony has a market cap of $53.78 million and $4.24 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Harmony Coin Profile

ONE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 14,800,946,601 coins. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harmony’s official website is www.harmony.one.

Harmony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system.The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation.Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) is a staking mechanism in a sharded blockchain that achieves both security and decentralization. EPoS allows staking from hundreds of validators and the unique effective stake mechanism reduces the tendency of stake centralization. Unlike proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanisms, EPoS is designed for faster processing times and improved scalability. While PoW requires a lot of electrical and computing power, staking consensus methods rely on an abundance of value holders, who become validators. To ensure the protection of nodes and secure the validation process, Harmony introduced the Verifiable Random Function (VRF) for unbiased and unpredictable shard membership. This means that nodes and validators are assigned and re-assigned in a randomized manner.”

