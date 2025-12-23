RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 3,360 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 4.3% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $36,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,079,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 72.6% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after purchasing an additional 21,422 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $375.53 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $264.17 and a 12 month high of $378.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $370.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.96. The company has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

