Dohrnii Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $152.82 Million (DHN)

Dohrnii (DHN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Dohrnii has a total market capitalization of $152.82 million and approximately $445.88 thousand worth of Dohrnii was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dohrnii token can now be purchased for about $6.26 or 0.00007157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dohrnii has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dohrnii Token Profile

Dohrnii’s launch date was May 12th, 2022. Dohrnii’s total supply is 372,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,403,728 tokens. Dohrnii’s official website is dohrnii.io. Dohrnii’s official message board is dohrnii.medium.com. Dohrnii’s official Twitter account is @dohrnii_io.

Dohrnii Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dohrnii (DHN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dohrnii has a current supply of 372,000,000 with 17,075,042 in circulation. The last known price of Dohrnii is 6.23856676 USD and is up 1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $410,490.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dohrnii.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dohrnii directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dohrnii should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dohrnii using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

