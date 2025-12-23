West Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 1,050.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,897 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $408,082,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,119.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,217,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,342 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,131.5% during the second quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 2,849,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,925 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the second quarter worth about $116,666,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the second quarter valued at about $113,404,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT opened at $50.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.28. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52-week low of $42.98 and a 52-week high of $71.82.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.