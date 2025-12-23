Westwind Capital Has $14.20 Million Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Westwind Capital lessened its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 42.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,659 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies accounts for about 3.0% of Westwind Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Westwind Capital owned about 0.06% of Tyler Technologies worth $14,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 281.7% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of TYL stock opened at $465.33 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $445.64 and a twelve month high of $661.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $473.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $529.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.72%.The firm had revenue of $595.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.300-11.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TYL. Cowen started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $660.00 target price on Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $649.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tyler Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.51, for a total value of $448,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,691,049.48. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.73, for a total transaction of $229,365.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,091.56. The trade was a 13.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $1,605,605 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler’s product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.