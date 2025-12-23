Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Acquires 11,208 Shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF $AOM

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,208 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF makes up 5.5% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF worth $13,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 1,007.0% during the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 85.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000.

NYSEARCA:AOM opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.52. iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $48.36.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile. The Fund is designed for investors seeking current income, some capital preservation and an opportunity for moderate to low capital appreciation.

