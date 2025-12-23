Westwind Capital Acquires 7,777 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF $IYJ

Westwind Capital grew its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,777 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Westwind Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Westwind Capital owned about 0.14% of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 596.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IYJ opened at $150.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.63 and a 200-day moving average of $144.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.10. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.51 and a fifty-two week high of $147.27.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

