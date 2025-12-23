Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $39.70 Million Stock Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,291 shares during the quarter. GE Aerospace comprises 0.4% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $39,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Trust Co raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 14.5% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. raised its position in GE Aerospace by 21.4% during the third quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in GE Aerospace by 122.6% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE opened at $314.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $331.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.40. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $159.36 and a twelve month high of $316.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $300.05 and its 200 day moving average is $280.79.

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total transaction of $2,381,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,785,706.14. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, October 27th. Susquehanna began coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. They set a “positive” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup started coverage on GE Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $386.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.94.

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single?aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

