Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,742 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $30,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wise Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $1,145,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $4,519,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 43.3% in the second quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices
In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total transaction of $26,892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,277,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,116,186.64. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total value of $4,461,246.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 300,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,890,820.76. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,476 shares of company stock valued at $40,249,093. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.7%
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Advanced Micro Devices News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Reports that Alibaba is considering a massive purchase of AMD AI chips lifted demand expectations for AMD’s data?center business; if finalized, the order would materially boost near?term AI GPU sales and China exposure. AMD Shares Climb on Reports of Alibaba Massive AI Chip Order
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street momentum: multiple outlets note analyst upgrades and continued Buy ratings (including Bank of America maintaining Buy), keeping upside case intact into 2026 as investors price AI infrastructure growth. This underpins valuation support even after recent volatility. AMD Draws Analyst Upgrades for 2026 While Top Investor Signals a Long-Term Strength
- Positive Sentiment: Product roadmap: coverage highlights AMD’s upcoming MI450 AI GPU lineup (launch expected in 2026) as a potential catalyst to close the gap with NVIDIA in rack?scale AI deployments — a successful MI450 roll?out would be a structural revenue driver. Could AMD Finally Close the Gap on Nvidia AI Dominance?
- Neutral Sentiment: Relative?value/competitive pieces (TER vs. AMD) compare supply?chain and margin dynamics — useful for investors sizing cross?sector exposure but not an immediate stock catalyst. TER vs. AMD: Which AI Component Supplier Stock Is the Better Buy?
- Neutral Sentiment: Options?income ETF spotlight (AMDY) is driving derivative flows related to AMD but represents a trading/interest vehicle rather than a corporate fundamental change. Watch option premium activity for short?term volatility signals. If You Like AMD’s Future, AMDY Lets You Go Full Send With An Over 100% Distribution Yield
- Negative Sentiment: Sell?off context: coverage noting AMD down sharply in recent sessions highlights profit?taking and a technical pullback; investors should weigh short?term volatility against 2026 growth expectations. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Down More Than 13.9%, Here’s What You Need to Know
- Negative Sentiment: Critical analyst take (Seeking Alpha) argues AMD may not be a compelling buy yet — highlights valuation, execution risks and competitive pressures; such pieces can amplify downside during market turbulence. Advanced Micro Devices: Still Not A Compelling Bet
- Negative Sentiment: Sector rotation risk: Oracle’s “phase two” narrative (infrastructure and sovereign cloud winners) may divert capital from pure?play chip names; increased investor focus on cloud/data?center operators could limit multiple expansion for chipmakers like AMD. Forget The Chips: Oracle Wins Phase Two of AI
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.06.
Advanced Micro Devices Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.
Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.
