Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,742 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $30,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wise Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $1,145,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $4,519,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 43.3% in the second quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total transaction of $26,892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,277,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,116,186.64. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total value of $4,461,246.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 300,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,890,820.76. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,476 shares of company stock valued at $40,249,093. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $214.95 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $267.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.95 billion, a PE ratio of 106.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.93.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.06.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

