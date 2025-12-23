Suncoast Select Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMG) Announces $0.01 Annual Dividend

Suncoast Select Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMG – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0134 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd.

Suncoast Select Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6%

SEMG opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. Suncoast Select Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.62. The company has a market cap of $54.90 million, a P/E ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Suncoast Select Growth ETF Company Profile

The Suncoast Select Growth ETF (SEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in US large- and mid-capitalization growth companies that are deemed high-quality. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation SEMG was launched on May 14, 2025 and is issued by Suncoast.

