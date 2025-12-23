Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 10,883 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,883 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $26,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,432,698,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,909,406 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,062,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,165 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,873,623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $258,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,768 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 32.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,710,636 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $513,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,910 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 332.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,494,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $97.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.42 and its 200 day moving average is $93.54. The stock has a market cap of $125.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $79.29 and a 52-week high of $106.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 13.71%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Medtronic from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Medtronic

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic’s offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter?defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.