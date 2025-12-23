BlackRock $BLK Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $20,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,644,007,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 105,267.4% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,705,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,789,915,000 after buying an additional 1,704,280 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 72.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,005,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,104,122,000 after buying an additional 842,901 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1,962.0% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 792,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $831,524,000 after acquiring an additional 754,060 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 73.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,313,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,243,059,000 after acquiring an additional 555,098 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $1,087.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,081.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,092.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $168.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.47. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $773.74 and a 12 month high of $1,219.94.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.78 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,486.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen cut BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,301.00 to $1,407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,316.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total value of $13,980,480.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,394,113.20. The trade was a 62.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin Small sold 1,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.38, for a total transaction of $1,312,572.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 6,209 shares in the company, valued at $6,478,346.42. The trade was a 16.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

