Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 4,312 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,312 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $35,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Linde by 5,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 0.5%

LIN stock opened at $423.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $387.78 and a 1-year high of $486.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $421.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.72.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.03. Linde had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 21.17%.The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 3rd. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 40.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $495.00 price objective on Linde in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Linde from $475.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $501.00 price target on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.00.

About Linde

Linde (NASDAQ: LIN) is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany’s Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde’s business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher?value specialty and electronic gases.

