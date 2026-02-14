LSV Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in DXC Technology Company. $DXC

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,758,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,836 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $51,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 818.6% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 142,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 126,713 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 798,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,879,000 after buying an additional 129,186 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 231,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 32,850 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter worth $693,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna set a $14.00 price objective on DXC Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Wolfe Research set a $13.00 price objective on DXC Technology and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.71.

DXC Technology Trading Up 2.9%

NYSE:DXC opened at $13.38 on Friday. DXC Technology Company. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $21.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.99.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 3.34%.The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Company. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DXC Technology

In related news, CEO Raul J. Fernandez bought 16,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $250,637.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 816,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,435,855.24. This represents a 2.06% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $37,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 88,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,365.75. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

(Free Report)

DXC Technology, headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia, is a global leader in IT services and solutions. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) and the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, combining decades of experience in consulting, systems integration and managed services. Since its inception, DXC has focused on helping clients modernize IT environments and drive digital transformation across their organizations.

DXC Technology’s core service offerings encompass cloud and platform services, applications and analytics, security, and workplace and mobility solutions.

Featured Articles

