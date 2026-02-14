Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Strong-Buy Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LSCC. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.64.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $97.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,883.94, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.70. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $108.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.13.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $145.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.18 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 0.59%.The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.380 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 9,965 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $731,829.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 61,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,185.60. The trade was a 13.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total transaction of $798,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 98,398 shares in the company, valued at $9,815,200.50. This trade represents a 7.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 24,512 shares of company stock worth $1,994,508 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 462.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company’s product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice’s solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

