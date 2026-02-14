iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 769,224 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the January 15th total of 1,040,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,242,284 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,242,284 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Gold Trust Micro

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the first quarter worth $7,793,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,193,000.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAUM opened at $50.17 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $55.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.78.

About iShares Gold Trust Micro

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

