iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 123,349 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the January 15th total of 167,141 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,760 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of NASDAQ:COMT opened at $26.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.84 million, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 0.23. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $28.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average is $26.42.
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.9271 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 795.0%. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -59.90%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile
The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
