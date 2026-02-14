XPO (NYSE:XPO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded XPO from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Evercore ISI set a $200.00 target price on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of XPO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.17.

XPO Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $195.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.11 and its 200-day moving average is $139.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. XPO has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $207.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 73.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.01.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. XPO had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 3.87%.The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that XPO will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of XPO

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in XPO by 306.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,231,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $660,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,683 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in XPO by 79.3% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,595,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $454,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,759 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,304,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPO by 228,761.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,121,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in shares of XPO during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of transportation and logistics services, offering a broad portfolio of solutions designed to optimize supply chains for businesses of all sizes. The company’s operations span freight brokerage, less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping, full truckload transportation, last-mile delivery, contract logistics and global forwarding. XPO aims to leverage advanced technology and operational expertise to drive efficiency, visibility and reliability across end-to-end supply-chain networks.

In its freight brokerage segment, XPO connects shippers to a network of carriers through digital platforms that facilitate rate comparisons, booking, tracking and settlement.

