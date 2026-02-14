AUSD (AUSD) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $196.55 Million

AUSD (AUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 14th. In the last seven days, AUSD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. AUSD has a total market capitalization of $196.55 million and approximately $46.87 million worth of AUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001421 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AUSD alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70,250.15 or 0.99827551 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

AUSD Profile

AUSD was first traded on July 7th, 2024. AUSD’s total supply is 196,596,497 tokens. The official website for AUSD is www.agora.finance. AUSD’s official Twitter account is @withausd.

Buying and Selling AUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “AUSD (AUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. AUSD has a current supply of 196,596,497.319496. The last known price of AUSD is 0.99986513 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $46,075,332.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.agora.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.