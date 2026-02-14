Pump.fun (PUMP) Price Reaches $0.0022 on Top Exchanges

Pump.fun (PUMP) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last week, Pump.fun has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Pump.fun token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Pump.fun has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and $118.62 million worth of Pump.fun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70,250.15 or 0.99827551 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Pump.fun

Pump.fun’s genesis date was July 14th, 2025. Pump.fun’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 590,000,000,000 tokens. Pump.fun’s official website is pump.fun. The official message board for Pump.fun is x.com/pumpfun. Pump.fun’s official Twitter account is @pumpfun.

Buying and Selling Pump.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “Pump.fun (PUMP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Solana platform. Pump.fun has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 354,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Pump.fun is 0.00210934 USD and is up 11.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 343 active market(s) with $124,212,622.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pump.fun/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pump.fun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pump.fun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pump.fun using one of the exchanges listed above.

