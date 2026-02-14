HomesToLife Ltd (NASDAQ:HTLM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HomesToLife Ltd (NASDAQ:HTLM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 6,583 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the January 15th total of 8,969 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 670 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 670 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days.

HomesToLife Stock Performance

HomesToLife stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.16. The company has a market cap of $36.87 million, a PE ratio of 62.75 and a beta of -1.59. HomesToLife has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of HomesToLife in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About HomesToLife

HomesToLife Ltd. engages in the retail of home furniture and sale of customized furniture solutions. Its products include leather and fabric upholstered furniture, case goods, and accessories. The company was founded by Yong Pin Phua and Yong Tat Phua in September 1989 and is headquartered in Singapore.

