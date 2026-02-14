Sentient Price Reaches $0.0228 (SENT)

Sentient (SENT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 14th. One Sentient token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Sentient has a market capitalization of $165.14 million and $40.02 million worth of Sentient was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sentient has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sentient alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,250.15 or 0.99827551 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sentient Profile

Sentient was first traded on November 9th, 2025. Sentient’s total supply is 34,359,738,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,237,878,887 tokens. Sentient’s official message board is blog.sentient.xyz. Sentient’s official Twitter account is @sentientagi. The official website for Sentient is www.sentient.xyz.

Buying and Selling Sentient

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentient (SENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sentient has a current supply of 34,359,738,368 with 7,237,878,887 in circulation. The last known price of Sentient is 0.02327581 USD and is up 2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $43,213,778.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sentient.xyz.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentient should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentient using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentient and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.