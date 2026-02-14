Doge Killer (LEASH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 14th. Doge Killer has a total market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $5.01 thousand worth of Doge Killer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Doge Killer has traded 48.3% lower against the dollar. One Doge Killer token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Doge Killer Profile

Doge Killer’s total supply is 2,759,549,362,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,730,688,328,628 tokens. The Reddit community for Doge Killer is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. Doge Killer’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken. Doge Killer’s official website is www.shibatoken.com.

Doge Killer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Doge Killer (LEASH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Doge Killer has a current supply of 2,759,549,362,694.88151461 with 2,730,688,328,628.08089538 in circulation. The last known price of Doge Killer is 0.00000075 USD and is down -11.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $5,516.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibatoken.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doge Killer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doge Killer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Doge Killer using one of the exchanges listed above.

