Short Interest in Bancreek US Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BCUS) Decreases By 25.8%

Bancreek US Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BCUS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,724 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the January 15th total of 2,325 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,588 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 9,588 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Bancreek US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA BCUS opened at $33.48 on Friday. Bancreek US Large Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $33.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.44. The firm has a market cap of $100.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.87.
Bancreek US Large Cap ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a $0.0348 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Bancreek US Large Cap ETF Company Profile
The Bancreek U.S. Large Cap ETF (BCUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US large-cap companies the sub-adviser believes exhibit structurally advantaged business models. BCUS was launched on Dec 20, 2023 and is issued by Bancreek.
