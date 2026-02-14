The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 656.15 and last traded at GBX 655.50, with a volume of 90940 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 651.

The Merchants Trust Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 610.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 576.02. The company has a market cap of £956.66 million, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Get The Merchants Trust alerts:

The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The investment trust reported GBX 29.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The Merchants Trust had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 90.97%.

About The Merchants Trust

The Merchants Trust (MRCH) is managed by Simon Gergel at Allianz GIobal Investors. The Trust aims to generate a high and growing level of income, with the potential for long-term capital growth, from a portfolio of mainly higher yielding large UK companies. Merchants has a distinguished dividend history and is an AIC dividend hero, payouts have grown in each of the last 38 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

