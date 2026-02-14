Bybit Staked SOL (BBSOL) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $59.83 Million

Bybit Staked SOL (BBSOL) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 14th. One Bybit Staked SOL token can now be bought for approximately $98.74 or 0.00140311 BTC on exchanges. Bybit Staked SOL has a total market capitalization of $59.83 million and $562.80 thousand worth of Bybit Staked SOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bybit Staked SOL has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bybit Staked SOL

Bybit Staked SOL was first traded on September 4th, 2024. Bybit Staked SOL’s total supply is 1,168,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,978 tokens. Bybit Staked SOL’s official website is www.bybit.com/en/web3/staking/bybitsol. Bybit Staked SOL’s official Twitter account is @bybit_web3.

Buying and Selling Bybit Staked SOL

According to CryptoCompare, “Bybit Staked SOL (BBSOL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Bybit Staked SOL has a current supply of 1,168,574.66338401. The last known price of Bybit Staked SOL is 95.55916124 USD and is up 7.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $613,361.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bybit.com/en/web3/staking/BybitSOL.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bybit Staked SOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bybit Staked SOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bybit Staked SOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

