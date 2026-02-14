Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XLP)

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 152,925 put options on the company. This is an increase of 224% compared to the average daily volume of 47,179 put options.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA XLP opened at $89.51 on Friday. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52 week low of $75.16 and a 52 week high of $90.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Ankerstar Wealth LLC bought a new position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index. Under normal market conditions, the Fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 95%, of its total assets in the securities consisting of the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.