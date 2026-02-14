ING Groep NV Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips $COP

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,984 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 136.8% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 249.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 325 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 58.0% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: ConocoPhillips approved a $1.8 billion PPF subsea gas development in the Greater Ekofisk area — plan targets ~11 wells, 4 subsea templates and first gas by Q4 2028, supporting long?dated production growth and infrastructure value. ConocoPhillips Greenlights Subsea Gas Development, Approves $1.8 Billion Project
- Positive Sentiment: ConocoPhillips and partners presented plans to invest roughly NOK 20 billion (~$2.1B) to restart production on three Greater Ekofisk fields by end?2028 — a larger consortium investment signal that lowers execution risk and increases near?term production visibility. ConocoPhillips and partners to invest $2 bln in Greater Ekofisk gas, condensate
- Neutral Sentiment: ConocoPhillips and partners formally submitted development plans for the Greater Ekofisk gas fields (reports vary ~$1.8B–$2.0B), providing regulatory clarity but still subject to approvals and timeline risk. ConocoPhillips submits development plans for Greater Ekofisk Area gas fields
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry press and investment sites are highlighting COP as a trending/closely watched stock and comparing peer moves (e.g., Chevron’s strong 2026 performance), which may drive short?term flows but are not company?specific catalysts. ConocoPhillips (COP) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- Neutral Sentiment: ConocoPhillips and other U.S. oil companies are in talks with Venezuela’s acting president about recouping past nationalization losses — potential long?term upside if settlements occur, but timing and recovery size are uncertain. Oil Companies in ‘Active’ Talks Over Recouping Venezuela Losses
- Negative Sentiment: Scotiabank cut its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts for ConocoPhillips (FY2026 to $2.65, FY2027 to $4.65), reflecting weaker near?term earnings expectations; analyst downgrades can pressure sentiment and cap multiple expansion. Scotiabank lowers FY2026/FY2027 EPS estimates for ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips stock opened at $111.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.23. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $112.07. The stock has a market cap of $137.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.32.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.35 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.
ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.
ConocoPhillips Profile
ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.
The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.
