ING Groep NV Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips $COP

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,984 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 136.8% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 249.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 325 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 58.0% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about ConocoPhillips

Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 500,708 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $46,315,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 325,972 shares in the company, valued at $30,152,410. The trade was a 60.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $111.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.23. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $112.07. The stock has a market cap of $137.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.35 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

