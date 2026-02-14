Patten & Patten Inc. TN Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,318 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 10,723 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total value of $3,853,879.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,613.70. This represents a 73.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $209,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,610. This trade represents a 11.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 48,061 shares of company stock valued at $10,559,262 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. DZ Bank raised shares of Amazon.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, President Capital lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $320.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.48.

Shares of AMZN opened at $198.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $258.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $230.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

