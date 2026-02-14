30,013 Shares in Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BROS. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,336,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Dutch Bros by 139.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,509,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,376 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 70.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,333,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,517,000 after purchasing an additional 967,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,173,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,643,000 after purchasing an additional 267,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,978,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,266,000 after purchasing an additional 121,683 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — Dutch Bros reported an earnings and revenue beat with accelerating comps and strong operating metrics, which sparked the immediate rally. Dutch Bros Q4 Results (Business Wire)

Positive Sentiment: Same-store sales and brand momentum — Management highlighted 7.7% same-store sales growth and rising brand penetration, supporting sustainable sales growth beyond new-store additions. Dutch Bros drives Q4 momentum (NRN)

Positive Sentiment: Aggressive store rollout and M&A to speed market entry — Dutch Bros reiterated accelerated expansion (targeting ~2,029 locations by 2029 and ~181+ new shops in 2026) and recently acquired Clutch Coffee to help enter new markets faster — a growth catalyst for long-term revenue. Dutch Bros growth thesis (Seeking Alpha)

Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and price-target momentum — Street buyers and recent analyst notes (e.g., TD Cowen reaffirmation) added conviction after the quarter, helping sentiment and buy-side interest. Dutch Bros stock reaction & analyst notes (Benzinga)

Analyst support and price-target momentum — Street buyers and recent analyst notes (e.g., TD Cowen reaffirmation) added conviction after the quarter, helping sentiment and buy-side interest. Positive Sentiment: Unusually heavy call buying — Options flow showed a large increase in call purchases, signaling speculative or institutional bullish positioning ahead of/after the print (noted in market flow data).

Neutral Sentiment: Guidance and margin outlook are mixed — Management guides for strong revenue (~$2B) but flags margin pressure from coffee input costs and food expansion; the company expects only modest margin contraction (~60 bps), which investors will monitor. Margin/guidance discussion (Seeking Alpha)

Guidance and margin outlook are mixed — Management guides for strong revenue (~$2B) but flags margin pressure from coffee input costs and food expansion; the company expects only modest margin contraction (~60 bps), which investors will monitor. Negative Sentiment: High valuation and execution risk — BROS trades at a rich multiple (P/E well above peers), so upside depends on continued high-single/low-double-digit unit growth and margin stability.

High valuation and execution risk — BROS trades at a rich multiple (P/E well above peers), so upside depends on continued high-single/low-double-digit unit growth and margin stability. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and leverage noted in filings — Recent aggregated insider dispositions and rising liabilities highlighted in data summaries could be a caution for some investors; watch future insider activity and balance-sheet trends. QuiverQuant: Q4 results & insider data

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 1,678,616 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $93,062,471.04. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 9,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,254.48. The trade was a 99.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 648,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $35,930,054.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,817 shares in the company, valued at $544,254.48. This trade represents a 98.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,465,214 shares of company stock worth $189,800,291. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.05.

Dutch Bros stock opened at $53.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.05 and a 200-day moving average of $59.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.54. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.16 and a 1 year high of $86.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $443.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

