Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nutrien to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Nutrien

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nutrien Trading Up 0.7%

In related news, insider Jeffrey Martin Tarsi sold 18,846 shares of Nutrien stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.60, for a total transaction of C$1,650,909.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,312 shares in the company, valued at C$202,531.20. This trade represents a 89.07% decrease in their position. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NTR stock opened at C$96.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. Nutrien has a 12-month low of C$65.35 and a 12-month high of C$99.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$89.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$83.44.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Nutrien had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 2.76%.The business had revenue of C$6.01 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 5.3416399 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien is the world’s largest fertilizer producer by capacity. Nutrien produces the three main crop nutrientsnitrogen, potash, and phosphatealthough its main focus is potash, where it is the global leader in installed capacity with roughly 20% share. The company is also the largest agricultural retailer in the United States, selling fertilizers, crop chemicals, seeds, and services directly to farm customers through its brick-and-mortar stores and online platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.