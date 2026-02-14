ING Groep NV Takes $1.56 Million Position in Nordson Corporation $NDSN

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Nordson by 640.0% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson set a $290.00 target price on Nordson in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Nordson from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.29.

Nordson Price Performance

NDSN stock opened at $298.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $260.11 and its 200 day moving average is $238.77. Nordson Corporation has a 52 week low of $165.03 and a 52 week high of $300.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $751.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.03 million. Nordson had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. Nordson has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.800-11.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.45%.

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company’s portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson’s offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.