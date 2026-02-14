ING Groep NV Buys New Stake in Hologic, Inc. $HOLX

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOLX. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Hologic by 193.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 341.5% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $75.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.55. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HOLX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Argus cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Hologic from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens cut Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.42.

Hologic, Inc (NASDAQ: HOLX) is a global medical technology company specializing in women’s health. Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, the company develops and manufactures diagnostic products, imaging systems and surgical solutions designed to detect, diagnose and treat diseases with a primary focus on breast and skeletal health, gynecological conditions and molecular diagnostics. Its product portfolio includes digital mammography systems, 3D mammography solutions, bone densitometry equipment and molecular assays for infectious disease and oncology applications.

Since its founding in 1985, Hologic has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions.

