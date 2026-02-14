ING Groep NV Cuts Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

ING Groep NV lessened its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 83.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404,619 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $437,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 10,003 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Truist Financial upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.32.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.43.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 85.0%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 11,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $216,965.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 668,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,141,025.05. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company’s portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company’s holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.