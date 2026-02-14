LSV Asset Management Acquires 264,600 Shares of Teradata Corporation $TDC

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,194,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Teradata were worth $47,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 175.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,913,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,914,000 after buying an additional 2,491,938 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,317,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,333,000 after acquiring an additional 228,654 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,249,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,877,000 after purchasing an additional 378,022 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 2,172.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,108,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Teradata by 5.6% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,065,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,766,000 after purchasing an additional 56,118 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.61. Teradata Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. Teradata had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The company had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradata has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradata Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lake Lp Lynrock sold 61,990 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $2,497,577.10. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,354,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,899,896.04. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDC. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teradata from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore lifted their price target on Teradata from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.73.

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata’s product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

