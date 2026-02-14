Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,645,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $45,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 523.3% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Julie Bowerman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $232,240.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,152. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRX opened at $29.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $353.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.370 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 97.62%.

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor’s core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company’s main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

