Savvy Advisors Inc. Invests $991,000 in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD

Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 476.9% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $48.38 on Friday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.17.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

