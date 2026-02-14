Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Given New $155.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of Granite Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Granite Construction in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Granite Construction

Granite Construction Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GVA opened at $130.86 on Friday. Granite Construction has a one year low of $69.08 and a one year high of $136.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 4.36%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Granite Construction will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is 14.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Celeste Beeks Mastin sold 7,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total value of $801,221.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,977.38. This trade represents a 42.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Granite Construction by 7.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 4.4% in the third quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 4.5% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Granite Construction News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Granite Construction this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — Granite reported adjusted EPS of $1.40 (vs. $1.34 consensus) and revenue of $1.17B, up ~19% year?over?year; management highlighted improved margins and strong backlog conversion. Business Wire: Q4 Results

Q4 results beat expectations — Granite reported adjusted EPS of $1.40 (vs. $1.34 consensus) and revenue of $1.17B, up ~19% year?over?year; management highlighted improved margins and strong backlog conversion. Positive Sentiment: Raised FY?2026 revenue outlook — company gave a revenue range of $4.9B–$5.1B and signaled momentum into 2026, supporting growth expectations and pushing upward guidance sensitivity. Investing.com: Revenue Outlook

Raised FY?2026 revenue outlook — company gave a revenue range of $4.9B–$5.1B and signaled momentum into 2026, supporting growth expectations and pushing upward guidance sensitivity. Positive Sentiment: Management outlined 6%–8% organic growth target for 2026 driven by acquisitions and margin expansion — clear growth targets give investors a roadmap for revenue and profit improvement. Seeking Alpha: 2026 Growth Targets

Management outlined 6%–8% organic growth target for 2026 driven by acquisitions and margin expansion — clear growth targets give investors a roadmap for revenue and profit improvement. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst upgrade and price?target lift — DA Davidson moved to a “buy” and raised its target to $155, implying material upside from current levels and providing a near?term catalyst for momentum. Benzinga: DA Davidson Upgrade

Analyst upgrade and price?target lift — DA Davidson moved to a “buy” and raised its target to $155, implying material upside from current levels and providing a near?term catalyst for momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend declared — Granite set a $0.13 quarterly dividend (ex?div March 31, pay April 15), a modest yield (~0.4%) that supports shareholder return but is not a major income draw.

Dividend declared — Granite set a $0.13 quarterly dividend (ex?div March 31, pay April 15), a modest yield (~0.4%) that supports shareholder return but is not a major income draw. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and expectations — the stock trades at a relatively rich multiple (PE ~37.7), so much of the positive lean on continued margin expansion and execution; any slippage in backlog conversion or cost pressure could weigh on shares.

About Granite Construction

(Get Free Report)

Granite Construction Inc is a publicly traded heavy civil contractor and construction materials producer based in Watsonville, California. The company specializes in delivering large-scale infrastructure projects for government and private clients, focusing on the development, rehabilitation and maintenance of transportation, water resource and industrial facilities. Its turnkey solutions span the full project lifecycle, from preconstruction and design-build to construction management and facilities maintenance.

In its construction segment, Granite undertakes highway and bridge building, airport runway and taxiway construction, marine terminal and port improvements, dam and reservoir projects, transit systems and underground utilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.