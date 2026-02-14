ING Groep NV Cuts Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

ING Groep NV cut its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,640 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Iron Mountain by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 19.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 42.3% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $498,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 55,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,231.10. This trade represents a 9.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $5,760,877.50. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 119,607 shares of company stock valued at $9,970,025 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Iron Mountain reported Q4 AFFO and adjusted metrics that topped expectations and revenue grew ~16.6% year-over-year, driven by both storage rental and services.

Management highlighted strong demand for land leases and data-center capacity (AI-driven workloads), marking another year of record performance and helping push growth businesses to the fore.

The company raised FY 2026 revenue and EPS guidance materially above Street consensus, citing continued data-center leasing and diversified revenue streams, which supports re-rating expectations.

Iron Mountain announced a quarterly dividend (record March 16; payable April 3), supporting income-oriented investor interest given the company's yield profile.

Analysts are revisiting valuation after the record quarter and upbeat guide; some note the stock's premium multiples on adjusted metrics versus historicals and peers, so upside depends on execution and margin trends.

On a GAAP basis the quarter included items that produced an EPS shortfall vs. consensus, which could concern short-term investors focused on headline earnings.

IRM opened at $109.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 228.59 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.70. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $110.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.864 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 652.83%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers’ digital transformation.

