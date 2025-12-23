KLA Corporation $KLAC Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $17,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the first quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in KLA by 14.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in KLA by 5.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 27,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the first quarter valued at $200,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. Citigroup raised their price objective on KLA from $1,060.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $1,010.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $1,135.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $1,170.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on KLA from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,275.54.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,203.10, for a total value of $12,997,089.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,704,954.10. This trade represents a 11.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 2,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,237.01, for a total value of $2,788,220.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,774,819.54. This represents a 6.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 91.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLAC opened at $1,265.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $166.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.44. KLA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $551.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1,284.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,179.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,020.98.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.47 by $0.34. KLA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 107.26%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. KLA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 7.920-9.480 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.86%.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA is a provider of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related microelectronics industries. The company designs and manufactures equipment, software and services used by chipmakers to analyze and control manufacturing processes, detect defects, measure critical dimensions and improve yield across wafer fabrication, photomask and packaging operations. KLA’s offerings are aimed at enabling production of advanced logic, memory, and specialty devices at progressively smaller technology nodes and more complex package structures.

Its product portfolio includes optical and e-beam inspection systems, metrology tools for critical dimension and film measurement, mask and reticle inspection platforms, as well as enterprise software and data analytics that aggregate process data and drive automated process control.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.