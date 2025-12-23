Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,547 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.7% of Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total transaction of $280,316.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,925,398.28. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total transaction of $3,853,879.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,613.70. This trade represents a 73.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 82,234 shares of company stock worth $19,076,767 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $218.00 in a report on Monday, December 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.50.

Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple Wall Street firms continue to lift price targets and reiterate buy ratings on Amazon, arguing AWS margin leverage and ad growth support a move toward ~$300/share; that analyst optimism is propping sentiment. Analysts See Upside

Multiple Wall Street firms continue to lift price targets and reiterate buy ratings on Amazon, arguing AWS margin leverage and ad growth support a move toward ~$300/share; that analyst optimism is propping sentiment. Positive Sentiment: BMO and other outlets are raising AWS growth forecasts as AI demand (and adoption of models like Claude) intensifies — a direct revenue and margin driver for Amazon’s most profitable segment. BMO Raises AWS Forecast

BMO and other outlets are raising AWS growth forecasts as AI demand (and adoption of models like Claude) intensifies — a direct revenue and margin driver for Amazon’s most profitable segment. Positive Sentiment: Amazon Now (ultra?fast urban delivery) is being highlighted as a potential 2026 catalyst: faster delivery could raise order frequency and Prime value if scaled without a big margin hit. Evidence of adoption would support upside. Amazon Now Could Boost 2026

Amazon Now (ultra?fast urban delivery) is being highlighted as a potential 2026 catalyst: faster delivery could raise order frequency and Prime value if scaled without a big margin hit. Evidence of adoption would support upside. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon is pursuing AI hardware and advanced chips (Trainium/Ocelet) and is linked to talks about strategic investments (reported OpenAI interest) — these bolster the long?term AI/cloud story but are execution?dependent. AI Chips/Strategic Talks

Amazon is pursuing AI hardware and advanced chips (Trainium/Ocelet) and is linked to talks about strategic investments (reported OpenAI interest) — these bolster the long?term AI/cloud story but are execution?dependent. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon has taken security steps after blocking thousands of suspected hostile job applications — positive for operational security but unlikely to move earnings. Security Action

Amazon has taken security steps after blocking thousands of suspected hostile job applications — positive for operational security but unlikely to move earnings. Negative Sentiment: Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Democrats are probing whether Amazon (and Meta) are shifting AI data?center electricity costs onto consumers — raises regulatory/sentiment risk and could prompt scrutiny or costs if policy responses follow. Warren Probes AI Data-Center Costs

Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Democrats are probing whether Amazon (and Meta) are shifting AI data?center electricity costs onto consumers — raises regulatory/sentiment risk and could prompt scrutiny or costs if policy responses follow. Negative Sentiment: Zoox, Amazon’s self?driving unit, is recalling 332 U.S. vehicles over an ADS software error that could raise safety and cost headlines — a direct operational liability and reputational hit for Amazon’s mobility ambitions. Zoox Recall

Zoox, Amazon’s self?driving unit, is recalling 332 U.S. vehicles over an ADS software error that could raise safety and cost headlines — a direct operational liability and reputational hit for Amazon’s mobility ambitions. Negative Sentiment: Labor/regulatory friction persists after Amazon said it’s willing to discuss a Quebec shutdown that would cut ~1,700 jobs — potential near?term disruption and headline risk in Canada. Quebec Shutdown Talks

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $228.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.79. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 11.06%.The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

