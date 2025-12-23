True North Advisors LLC Invests $801,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 13,250.0% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. WealthCollab LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 4,500.0% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $190.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane raised Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. KeyCorp set a $350.00 price objective on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.61.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $276.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $279.99. The company has a market capitalization of $311.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.03 and a 200-day moving average of $166.66.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.37%.

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $28,389,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 219,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,499,029.83. The trade was a 36.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 3,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.39, for a total value of $873,578.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 396,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,557,339.42. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 369,852 shares of company stock worth $79,364,303. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

