Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 54,928 Shares of AECOM $ACM

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,674 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 54,928 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of AECOM worth $14,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 604.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AECOM by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 900,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,587,000 after buying an additional 10,160 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM during the second quarter worth $251,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in AECOM during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,846,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,355,000 after acquiring an additional 162,870 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ACM opened at $97.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.14. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. AECOM has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $135.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.650-5.850 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 7th. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

ACM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AECOM in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AECOM from $148.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of AECOM from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.20.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long?term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

