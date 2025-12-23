Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 79,594 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,594 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $13,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 78,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $181,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 129,953 shares in the company, valued at $5,911,561.97. This trade represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $47.75 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, December 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.89.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $44.96 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $52.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.91. The company has a current ratio of 13.23, a quick ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $397.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.66 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 49.54%.Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.860-3.880 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.04%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company’s core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

